Woman ‘threatened with hammer’ during Dundalk burglary

A man is due to appear before a court on Saturday charged in connection to an aggravated burglary in which a car was stolen in Co Louth on Friday morning.

Gardaí said they received reports of a man entering a residence at Cox’s Demesne in Dundalk armed with a hammer at 6.30am.

The man is alleged to have threatened a female resident of the property and left with a sum of cash and car keys.

He then fled the scene in the resident’s vehicle.

No one was injured and there was no damage to the property.

A Garda investigation commenced and a man in his 20s was arrested a short time later. The injured party’s vehicle was recovered.

The man was detained at Dundalk Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and will appear before Dublin District Court at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Saturday morning.