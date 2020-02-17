Ten arrested in immigrant worker search operations

Ten people have been arrested over the last month in west Dublin and county Meath following workplace searches by the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB).

Two searches were conducted by the GNIB in conjunction with the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) and the Department of Social Protection on January 30th and February 11th.

The first operation took place at the warehouse of an Asian food products supplier and a number of attached offices, in a business park in west Dublin.

The company was suspected of employing persons in contravention of immigration and employment permits legislation.

The GNIB said it also established that some people who were subject to deportation orders were being employed at the business.

Three were arrested on foot of live deportation orders and three others were arrested for allegedly having no legal status to be in the State. They subsequently appeared before Blanchardstown District Court on January 31st, where they were remanded until March 13th.

During the same search, the Department of Social Protection officers suspended a number of payments, including disability allowance, rent supplement and child benefit.

The second search operation took place at the offices and warehouse of a meat processing company in Co Meath.

A total of 19 individuals were discovered in suspected contravention of either immigration or permit legislation.

Four people were arrested and charged under immigration legislation. They were subsequently granted bail to appear at Swords District Court on Wednesday and Balbriggan District Court on February 27th. A fifth person claimed asylum.

An additional 11 people were found not to have any current immigration status in the State, according to the GNIB. They will be subsequently removed in accordance with legislation, gardaí said.

A further three non-EU Nationals were interviewed due to possible discrepancies in relation to work permits, gardaí said.

The Garda said the Work Relations Commission are continuing to investigate to ensure compliance with employment legislation.