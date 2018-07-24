Remains of Dublin man found in France nine years after disappearance

The remains of an Irishman who went missing nine years ago in France have been found.

Paul Shine-Dixon (28), originally from Finglas, had been missing since May 3rd, 2009. He had been travelling through Europe and was due to meet with someone in Barcelona. However, for reasons unknown, he got off the train in Perpignan in south east France and was treated at a medical centre there, due to appearing distressed.

He was last seen at Rue Ferdinand in the Buisson area of Perpignan. It has has been reported that his remains have been found buried near a canal in the city.

A source close to Mr Shine Dixon’s family confirmed his remains were identified in recent weeks. They said it came “as a huge surprise” to the family.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance

A Garda spokesman said: “This investigation is being conducted by the French authorities. Officers from the Garda Missing Persons Bureau are liaising with investigators in Perpignan.”