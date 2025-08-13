Six post boxes ‘uprooted’ across Antrim, PSNI says

Six community post boxes have been targeted and uprooted across Antrim in recent days. Photograph: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Six community post boxes have been targeted, cut and uprooted in towns across Antrim in recent days, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has said while appealing for witnesses.

Local officers in Ballymena, Co Antrim, are “conducting a number of enquiries at this time” into reports from the towns of Cullybackey, Glarryford and Moorfields, all within a 10-minute drive from Ballymena.

Since August 5th, four separate reports have been lodged concerning the theft of six post boxes in the region, according to local police.

Local police described them as “cast iron pedestal pole mounted post boxes” and added that “substantial damage has been caused where the boxes have been taken each time”.

PSNI Inspector McToal said: “It’s not clear if these thefts are being driven by collectors seeking valuable historical items, or for the scrap metal value.

“Local officers are conducting a number of inquiries at this time to ascertain the motive and who is behind these incidents,” he said.

The PSNI is asking people “who noticed any suspicious activity” potentially related to these incidents to come forward.