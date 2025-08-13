New IRA planned earlier attack on detective John Caldwell before he was shot, court told

John Caldwell was shot several times in Omagh, Co Tyrone, on February 22nd, 2023, while he was off-duty and with his young son, packing up after coaching a youth football team. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Police have uncovered what they believe was a failed attempt to murder detective John Caldwell in the weeks before he was seriously wounded in a gun attack by dissident republicans, a court has heard.

The details were revealed as two men appeared at Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on charges linked to the attempted murder of the senior Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officer in Omagh, Co Tyrone, on February 22nd, 2023.

Mr Caldwell was shot several times while he was off-duty and with his young son, packing up after coaching a youth football team.

The attack was claimed by the New IRA.

Mr Caldwell has since retired from the PSNI on medical grounds.

A number of people have previously appeared in court charged with offences linked to the shooting attack.

Caoimhín Murphy (25), from Altowen Park, Coalisland, and Liam Robinson (45), of Ardstewart, Stewartstown, both Co Tyrone, are charged with preparation of terrorist attacks and perverting the course of justice.

Both men appeared in court on Wednesday via videolink from Musgrave Street police station in Belfast.

Neither responded when asked whether they understood the charges.

A detective sergeant told the court he could connect both men to the offences.

After the court was told there was a challenge to the alleged connections, a prosecution barrister said the investigation into the shooting of Mr Caldwell had been a “complex, circumstantial case”, pointing out that several people had already been charged.

She told the court the case against Mr Murphy is that it is alleged he had moved a vehicle involved in the first failed attack, moved a vehicle involved in the later attack and had been involved in burning a car after the detective was shot.

The case against Mr Robinson is that it is alleged he assisted in the recovery of a vehicle used in the first attempt, moved a vehicle in the second attempt and assisted in burning a car.

The detective told the court the investigation uncovered what is believed to have been a failed attempt on DCI Caldwell’s life on February 1st, when he was absent from Youth Sport, a location he routinely frequented, and where he was shot later that month.

The officer told the court that on the night Mr Caldwell was shot, he had arrived at football training earlier than usual.

He said police believe the attack had been planned to take place when he arrived at the sports complex, but was delayed because of his early arrival.

Mr Murphy’s defence solicitor Peter Corrigan told the court there was “not one iota” of surveillance evidence linking his client to any of the vehicles used in the shooting.

Mr Robinson’s solicitor Gavin Booth said it was not part of the prosecution case that his client had taken part in the shooting of Mr Caldwell, and that he had been in Coalisland at the time of the attack.

The prosecuting barrister said it was a “circumstantial case in its truest form”.

She said: “One strand may be weaker than the other – that is what a circumstantial case is.

“But when they are all layered on top of the other, the consequences of those meetings, the prosecution says that there is sufficient material before the court to connect both accused to the charges.”

District Judge Rafferty said he was satisfied both could be connected to the offences.

Police objected to a bail application for Mr Robinson, with the detective sergeant stating it is believed he has a “trusted role” in the IRA.

He added: “The New IRA have made a claim of responsibility for this terrorist attack.

The judge denied bail to Mr Robinson.

Both defendants were remanded in custody.

Mr Robinson will appear in court again on September 2nd, and Mr Murphy will appear on August 20th to make a bail application. – PA