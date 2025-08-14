Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Care to know which is Ireland’s best paid sector? Figures from the Central Statistics Office suggest aircraft lessors must be right up there. The average pay of the 3,000+ workers in the sector last year was over €206,000, writes Barry O’Halloran. But even here, gender, or perhaps roles, count with men pulling in an average in excess of €249,000.

Dermot Desmond might not think much of the MetroLink project but the voice of American business in Ireland is urging Government to prioritise the project. In its pre-budget briefing, AmCham also offers some good news: nine in 10 US companies operating here have a positive view of Ireland as an investment location and close to seven in 10 are planning further investment in the next five years – tariffs or no tariffs. Colin Gleeson reports.

Mortgage adviser Trevor Grant says aspiring homeowners holding off on making their move in the hope of further interest rate cut are likely to be disappointed as Central Bank figures show average rates on new home loans barely budged last month. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

Exceptional costs, largely connected with severance payments, held back profit at travel tech group Cartrawler last year but chief executive Peter O’Donovan is decidedly upbeat for 2025, writes Ciarán Hancock.

If it’s a tech gadget, Ciara O’Brien has looked at it, often to review them on these pages. But she no more immune from buying tech duds than the rest of us. This week, she puts the spotlight of five purchases that ranged from the unnecessary to the downright useless. Did you go for any of these?

In her review slot this week, Ciara looks at Roadie Coach, a piece of kit that will tune your guitar, help you learn how to play it and even give feedback on your singing.

Sticking with tech, Emmet Ryan takes issue with Sam Altman’s decision to rush to launch with ChatGPT-5, which he says has been shown to be as prone to error as some of its predecessors.

A dilapidated eyesore of a former pub in Cabra is heading for demolition to be replaced by a shop and some social house but, writes Hugh Dooley, not everyone is happy.

Some 106 mergers and acquisitions were completed in the Irish market in the second quarter of this year, with a combined deal value at €3.3 billion, according to data from stockbroker Davy. Ciara O’Brien has the details.

Pragya Sharma comes from a family steeped in medicine and corporate finance. So, having watched her grandmother suffer with psoriasis, she decided to develop a new approach to chronic skin conditions. Her company, Granlab, is testing products it hopes to bring to market next year.

As Ireland’s pivotal tourism sector is experiencing a discomfiting ‘slow year’: Irish Hotels Federation chief Paul Gallagher and Sean O’Driscoll, chief executive of iNua hotels join Ciarán Hancock on Inside Business to tease out why that may be ...and who’s to blame.

Finally, an airport security unit supervisor who was caught kissing a coworker on two occasions as they worked together and demoted should be given his old job back, the Workplace Relations Commission has advised.

If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.