Crime & Law

Police secure CCTV footage in Babatunde murder investigation

Ryan Ndede (24) remanded in continuing custody in Belfast

The late Quham Babatunde (34) was stabbed four times during a suspected group fight on Anne Street South in Dublin city in February.
The late Quham Babatunde (34) was stabbed four times during a suspected group fight on Anne Street South in Dublin city in February.
Alan Erwin
Wed Aug 13 2025 - 19:08

Police have obtained CCTV footage tracking the movements of a man suspected of stabbing an asylum seeker to death in Dublin, a court in Belfast heard today.

Prosecutors also revealed that a new detective has been appointed to head the investigation into the killing of Quham Babatunde.

The details emerged as Ryan Ndede (24) was remanded in continuing custody, charged with his murder.

Mr Babatunde, who was 34 and from Nigeria, was stabbed four times during a suspected group fight on Anne Street South in Dublin city in the early hours of February 15th this year.

READ MORE

Covid, CervicalCheck and the Trinity job: questions for Tony Holohan if he launches a presidential run

How long will Ireland’s warm weather last? Met Éireann forecasts sustained 25 degree temperatures

Tony Holohan gives strongest signal yet he will enter presidential race

Living Next Door To ... Ireland’s largest onshore wind farm

Footage allegedly shows Mr Ndede, of Boroimhe Birches in Dublin, producing a blade and targeting the victim.

Police Service of Northern Ireland officers arrested him after he subsequently travelled to Belfast and boarded a ferry to Birkenhead in England.

Eight other men have also been charged in the Republic with violent disorder, assault or weapons offences related to the incident.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard on Wednesday that there is currently no other suspect being prosecuted for the alleged murder.

Providing an update in the case against Mr Ndede, a Crown lawyer disclosed: “A new detective inspector has been appointed.

“The investigating officer has now received the full CCTV compilation, tracking the attacker’s movements throughout Dublin.”

Forensic tests are also being carried out on a knife and glove recovered as part of the murder inquiry.

Mr Ndede’s barrister, Michael Halleron, argued that more details were required on progress being made in the investigation.

Adjourning the case to next month, District Judge Conor Heaney said it would give the new lead detective time to provide a further “meaningful update”.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter