PSNI release pair arrested over suspected murder in Co Down

Two suspects who were rearrested in connection with the disappearance and suspected murder of a father-of-four were released from custody on Wednesday.

Detectives in Northern Ireland are continuing to investigate the death of Pat (William) McCormick (55) from Co Down who disappeared almost a week ago.

He was last seen in Comber on Thursday, May 30th. Detectives from the PSNI’s serious crime branch have not recovered a body but believe he was murdered.

Mr McCormick is described as being 5ft 3in in height, of medium build, with short dark brown hair.

A 26-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday having previously been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the pair were released on bail pending further inquiries.