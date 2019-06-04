Two journalists retrieve material unlawfully seized by PSNI

Two arrested documentary makers have retrieved a haul of journalistic material unlawfully seized by police.

Trevor Birney and Barry McCaffrey visited a police station in south Belfast to collect their possessions on Tuesday, hours after detectives dramatically dropped their investigation into them.

Police are being forced by the courts to return laptops, hard drives, mobile phones, notepads and millions of digital files.

The outcome of last week’s challenge in the civil courts, which ruled search warrants used by police unlawful, prompted officers to announce late on Monday that their criminal probe into the film-makers was being discontinued.

Mr Birney and Mr McCaffrey were arrested last August over the alleged theft of a police watchdog document that appeared in their film on a notorious loyalist massacre during the Northern Ireland Troubles.

The reporters, who insist the material on the Loughinisland killings came from an anonymous whistleblower, had been on bail ever since.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) had asked Durham Police to investigate the alleged theft.

Both organisations confirmed on Monday that the reporters were no longer under investigation – though they said the probe into the alleged theft would continue.

Trevor Birney told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland on Tuesday that the PSNI had other options, but took the option of last resort “and came after us”.

“The police had a choice – to go after us or the killers. They chose to use the resources to chase us.”

He called on the police to apologise to the Loughlinisland families “for putting them through this.”

There was much anger at the police decision to take the action they did, he added.

John Finucane, solicitor for documentary maker Barry McCaffrey, told RTÉ radio’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show that the police need to examine the criminal investigation that led to the two journalists being arrested over confidential material they aired in the documentary.

He said the ruling in the judicial review last Friday had been “very clear and unambiguous.”

The lord chief justice of Northern Ireland, Declan Morgan, said on Friday that police had obtained “inappropriate” search warrants and ordered them to return laptops, phones, documents and other material seized from the two journalists.

The judge vindicated the journalists, saying they had acted in “perfectly proper manner” in protecting their sources for the documentary No Stone Unturned, which investigated the June 1994 murder of six Catholics in Loughinisland, Co Down, by Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) gunmen.

The impact of the case on the journalists and their families had been enormous, said Mr Finucane. They were respected, award-winning documentary makers who were arrested in front of the families and neighbours by heavily armed officers.

The were subsequently held for 14 hours and questioned while their solicitors made representations arguing that there was no justification for the arrests.

The ruling in the judicial review last week “couldn’t have been any clearer.”

He added that the judge had praised the journalists for their work, said there was no criminal offence and made repeated references to the NUJ code of conduct.

Mr Finucane pointed out that prior to the broadcast of the documentary the two journalists had contacted the police to inform them of the content of the programme. The suspects were also informed, yet no action was taken by them, he said.

The title of the documentary No Stone Unturned had been ironic he said as it was clear that “no stone was turned at all.”

What was worrying was that the police reaction had been to “go after” the journalists rather than the suspects, all of whom are still alive, he said.

“What was very perverse is that the alleged lead gunman was treated like a victim. As an investigation decision that is something that needs to be examined.”

Mr Finucane said that the distress that the journalists had experienced was nothing compared to that of the Loughlinisland families and “what they went through.” – Additional reporting from PA