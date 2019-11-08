Police find ‘treasure trove’ as main suspect in Kevin Lunney attack dies during raid

A large amount of documentation, laptops and other evidence has been found at a property in which the main suspect behind the campaign of intimidation and violence against senior Quinn executives died during police raids in the UK on Friday.

Security sources told The Irish Times the material found in the house in Derbyshire “looks like a treasure trove” of information that can aid the Garda and PSNI investigation into the campaign of intimidation against the executives at Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH).

The same sources said the documents and data on electronic devices would be closely analysed in a bid to establish if any of it links the deceased gang leader to a person QIH executives have described as “the paymaster” in funding the campaign against them.

A series of raids in the Republic, Northern Ireland and in Derbyshire against the gang suspected of carrying out the violence was carried out on Friday. And sources familiar with the operation say the gang leader who died in Derbyshire, Cyril McGuinness aka Dublin Jimmy, believed he was in a safe house that was completely unknown to law enforcement in Ireland or Britain.

“It seems at this stage that he was absolutely shocked he was found and when his door was knocked in he went into cardiac arrest and died,” said one source, though the same person stressed only a post mortem would establish the cause of death.

Another source said because the dead man - who is originally from Dublin but has lived in the Border region, mainly Fermanagh, for years - believed his location was unknown and that he would not be found, the documents and devices he had taken with him were likely very significant and may “blow the whole case open”.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Constabulary confirmed the death of a 51-year-old man in the raid but would not disclose his identity or nationality.

He said the Independent Office of Police Conduct, which oversees a system for handling complaints against police in England and Wales, would be carrying out an independent investigation into the circumstances around the death of the man.

This was a routine procedure that was followed where an individual dies following police contact, he said. The spokesman said that a court inquest would be held into the death of the man at a later date.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris (left) and Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton of the PSNI speak to the media at Garda Headquarters on Friday. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

McGuinness, in his 50s, with an address on Teemore Road, Derrylin, Co Fermanagh, was the main suspect behind the campaign of intimidation and violence against senior Quinn executives in the Border region.

He is believed to have been the head of the gang that has been behind the violence, including the abduction and torture of Kevin Lunney in September.

Raids

Gardaí, the PSNI and British police were involved in a number of co-ordinated search operations in connection with that incident today. The raids were announced by the Garda press office on Friday morning.

Members of An Garda Síochána were searching five locations in Co Cavan, three locations in Co Longford and four locations in Dublin. The premises are a mixture of domestic dwellings and commercial/business premises.

The searches are part of the evidence gathering stage to progress the investigations into the abduction, false imprisonment and assault of Mr Lunney (50) on September 17th.

Over 100 members of An Garda Síochána are assisting the investigation team at Cavan Garda Station including colleagues from Cavan/Monaghan Garda Division, Regional Support Units, National Support Service (NSS) Dog Units, National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI), Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB) and National Public Order Unit.

The PSNI were searching five locations in the Derrylin area in Co Fermanagh and Derbyshire Constabulary are searching one location in the United Kingdom.

Detective Chief Inspector of the PSNI Julie Mullan said the investigation is “continuing at pace” .

“Today‘s significant operation involves searching four residential properties and one commercial premises in the Derrylin area,” Ms Mullan said.

“This was a truly horrific crime and we continue to work closely with our colleagues in An Garda Síochána and now also Derbyshire Constabulary to try and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

On Tuesday, Mr Lunney, who is a senior executive of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH), told of how he was abducted and tortured by the gang in mid-September.

In an interview with BBC Spotlight, Mr Lunney recalled how a car parked near his home smashed into his Jeep and how the gang broke the windows of his vehicle and dragged him outside.

One of the gang members put a Stanley knife to his neck and said: “Get into that. If you don’t get into that we are going to kill you.”

Mr Lunney described how the gang drove away from his home, tortured him for two hours before later dumping him semi-naked on a Co Cavan road side.

Kevin Lunney speaking about his ordeal on the BBC Spotlight programme

He said the gang broke his leg in two places, cut his face and carved the initials “QIH” into his chest with a knife on orders to force him to resign.

Mr Lunney believed his captors were acting on a “list of brutally specific orders”, he added.

An Garda Síochána said it continues to appeal to any person who has any information, no matter how insignificant it appears, on this “vicious criminal attack” or any other criminal activities which have taken place in the Cavan/Fermanagh border area over recent years to contact An Garda Síochána at Cavan Garda Station 049 4368800, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 25 00 25 or any Garda Station.

QIH was once owned by local businessman and former billionaire Seán Quinn who lost his family business group over multibillion losses on a boom-time bet on Anglo Irish Bank shares.

Mr Lunney as well as Liam McCaffrey and Dara O’Reilly were among a local management group who in 2014 took over the running of the Co Fermanagh-based building materials group founded by Mr Quinn in the 1970s, on behalf of a consortium of three US hedge funds which had acquired the group’s borrowings in the debt markets.

They are among a group of QIH managers who received deaths threats urging them to resign. The threats follow years of threats and intimidation of the new management team. Mr Quinn has always denied being behind the campaign and has condemned the latest acts of violence and intimidation.