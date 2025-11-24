Army personnel draw weapons as pro-Palestinian activists spray-paint US plane at Shannon

A US military plane allegedly sustained criminal damage when sprayed with green paint at Shannon Airport on Saturday morning. Photograph: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Defence Forces members protecting a US military aircraft at Shannon Airport drew their weapons following an alleged “planned and premeditated” incursion by three pro-Palestinian activists, a court has heard.

At a special sitting of Ennis District Court on Sunday night, Det Garda Colm Moriarty said the US military plane allegedly sustained criminal damage when sprayed with green paint at the airport on Saturday morning.

Det Garda Moriarty said one of the three accused – Kaspar Aiden Cantwell Strattra (23) of Manorlands Crescent, Trim, Co Meath – replied after charge and caution at Ennis Garda station: “The use of Shannon Airport by the US military breaks Irish neutrality. The US is a belligerent power complicit in the genocide of Palestinians.”

Mr Cantwell Strattra; Emily Cathcart (23) of North View, Knocknagin Road, Balbriggan, Co Dublin; and Conan Kavanagh (23) of New Cabra Road, Dublin 7 and St Joseph’s Drive, Montenotte, Cork, are charged with the criminal damage of a Boeing 737-700 belonging to the US Navy Reserve at Shannon Airport on November 22nd.

They are also charged with the criminal damage of an airside vehicle barrier and with trespass at the main apron and a taxiway at Shannon Airport on the same date.

Outlining the State’s case, Det Garda Moriarty of Shannon Garda station said it will be alleged that at about 9.30am on Saturday, a Ford Transit van entered the apron at Shannon Airport after crashing through an airside barrier.

“There were three persons in the van,” he said. “They drove along the runway airside to taxi 11 at speed where there was a US military plane parked overnight. An Garda Síochána and the Defence Forces were providing protection for this aircraft.

“The van was pursued by airport police and was stopped at the side of the parked US aircraft. The members of An Garda Síochána called for assistance from the Defence Forces,” he said.

“The Defence Forces had their weapons drawn briefly until the situation was under control. The Defence Force members assisted An Garda Síochána in apprehending the suspects.”

Det Garda Moriarty said the accused “had secured themselves into the van by modifying the van by putting chains and barriers in the doors and the windows”.

He said two of the accused were in the rear of the van and there was a hole in the roof for a ladder.

He said it will be alleged that while gardaí and Defence Force members were attempting to enter the van, two people emerged through the hole in the roof and sprayed green paint from a modified fire extinguisher on to the plane.

During the 75-minute bail hearing, Det Garda Moriarty said gardaí and Defence Force members required the assistance of the airport fire brigade service to break open the back of the van.

Gardaí later seized a number of tools from the scene including a battery console, spray paint bottles, a lump hammer, a fire extinguisher containing green paint and a number of heavy-duty bicycle locks with chains.

Det Garda Moriarty said the strength of evidence is extensive and the three accused were allegedly “caught red-handed”.

He said the alleged incursion was “planned and premeditated”.

He said the airport had to be shut down for 30 minutes and one incoming aircraft was placed in a holding pattern before it could reopen.

As result of the incident, debris was strewn across part of the taxi area and this could potentially have had catastrophic effects for other aircraft.

Det Garda Moriarty said he believes that further more serious charges will be brought in the case.

Judge Keane remanded all three in custody with consent to bail to appear before Ennis District Court via video-link on Tuesday, November 25th.