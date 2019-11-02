Cocaine worth €100,000 seized in Lucan search

Gardaí have seized an estimated €100,000 worth of cocaine during a search in Lucan, west Dublin.

A house in the Foxborough area was targeted during a search operation on Friday night.

Gardaí arrested a 24-year-old man at the scene and he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Lucan Garda Station. Gardaí can question the man for up to seven days before charging or releasing him.

Alongside the estimated €100,000 worth of cocaine found during the search smaller quantities of MDMA and cannabis herb were also seized. The exact street value of the drugs will be determined following forensic analysis.

The search was part of an ongoing Garda investigation into the sale and distribution of drugs in the west Dublin area.