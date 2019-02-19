Murder inquiry underway after man’s body found in Co Antrim

Police in Northern Ireland have opened a murder investigation following the discovery of a man’s body at a house in Co Antrim.

A statement from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the body was found at a house in the Church Road area of Glenwherry at lunchtime on Tuesday afternoon. It is understood that the man was shot.

Detectives have named the deceased as 52-year-old David Hugh Murphy.

“A postmortem is due to take place this afternoon,” Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Boyce said.

“Our Enquiries are continuing and I would continue to appeal for anyone who has information which may assist our investigation to call us on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 544 of 19/02/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.