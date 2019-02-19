Woman’s car hijacked at knifepoint by man who flagged her down

A woman’s car was hijacked at knifepoint in Co Kildare this morning by a man who flagged her down and asked for a lift.

Just before 7am the woman, who is aged in her 40s, was driving on Bothar Philip near the village of Kill.

As she approached a roundabout a male pedestrian, aged in his twenties and wearing a yellow hi-vis jacket, waved to her and appeared to require assistance, causing her to pull over.

After asking her for a lift, the man pulled out a knife and threatened the woman. He ordered her out of the car, a blue Hyundai Tucson, before getting in and driving off.

He drove north towards the N7, leaving the woman uninjured but “badly shaken” by the incident, gardaí say.

The woman was driving a brand new car and gardaí believe she may have been specifically targeted as a result.

Gardaí in nearby Naas believe the man may have crashed into another vehicle on the Straffan Road a short time later.

The car has yet to be recovered and no arrests have been made.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information on the suspect to contact Naas Garda Station 045 884 300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.