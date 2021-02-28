More people who took part in Dublin ‘riot’ will face legal sanctions, says McEntee

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has said more of those who took part in Saturday’s “illegal gathering which turned into a riot” will face legal sanctions and warned anyone considering involved in such events in the future will face “consequences”.

Ms McEntee also accepted there was no evidence of members of the far-left were involved in the violence and outlined the extent of the injuries suffered by Garda members during the violence.

Three gardaí were injured in clashes after hundreds of people gathered in Dublin city centre to protest against Covid-19 restrictions. One garda needed hospital treatment.

After a stand-off between gardaí and demonstrators, the crowds made their way to the GPO on O’Connell Street where traffic was stopped for much of Saturday afternoon.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio on Sunday afternoon, the Minister said on-street cameras and mobile phone footage would be used to hold more people account for Saturday’s violence and it would be used in the future should similar incidents occur.

She said one Garda member had sustained a broken ankle in the violence while another was treated for a perforated ear drum. A third officer sustained injuries after being knocked off a horse while trying to impose order, said the Minister.

Ms McEntee said she was reluctant “to get caught up in who was involved” in the violence but said the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris had clarified earlier comments in which he suggested members of the far-left had been taken part. She accepted that that was not the case.

She said many of those in Dublin city centre had travelled into the city in breach of lockdown guidelines and would be hit with fixed notice penalties as a result.

Ms McEntee addressed the fact that the protest which lead to the violence appeared to have been organised on social media platforms and people responsible “for spreading hate” would have to be challenged.

“We are all frustrated with Covid-19 but we are not taking to the streets and attacking members of the Garda,” she said adding that she did not accept that anyone attended the event in Dublin “under a banner of frustration”.

She said as Minister for Justice it was not her role to determine how and when members of the force would be vaccinated but expressed the hope it would happen as fast as possible.

The Minister’s response was dismissed as “vague” by the general secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors, Antoinette Cunningham.

‘Riot’

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar on Sunday said the disturbances were a “riot” and it is “lucky somebody didn’t get seriously injured or killed”.

Speaking on Sunday morning, Mr Varadkar told Newstalk’s On the Record show with Gavan Reilly that “it wasn’t a protest, it was a riot”.

“There’s no excuse for using that kind of violence to advance a political cause, no matter what that cause”. He praised the gardaí for their intervention and the swiftness in bringing charges against 13 people arising from the incidents, saying it was “a really good example of very swift and very effective policing”.

The Minister for Business said he was a “great believer in free speech” but that gatherings such as Saturday’s are not allowed in Level 5 lockdown.

Meanwhile, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said people have a right to protest but denounced Saturday’s protests as illegitimate.

Speaking on RTÉ’s The Week In Politics, Mr Coveney he said Covid-19 restrictions had caused a lot of angst, but said what had occurred in Dublin on Saturday was “thuggery”.

“Yesterday wasn’t legitimate protest. It was people who were intent on thuggery, and violence and intimidation of the guards and the State. When someone is firing a rocket or firework from a few metres away from guards, that is not appropriate and I hope the courts deal with it as quickly as people,” he said.

On the same programme Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Fingal Louise O’Reilly said the protest was as far-right action and a “slap in the face for frontline workers”.

Denis Naughten, the Independent TD for Roscommon-Galway, told the programme that what happened was a “huge insult to every single frontline worker”.

Far-right groups

On Sunday morning, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said the vast majority of those who took part in the protest “belong to a number of factions including anti-vaccine, anti-mask and anti-lockdown protestors, far-right groups, and those intent on trouble and disorder”.

The commissioner was clarifying statements he made on Saturday, in which he said the groups involved were a mix that included the far left. “Despite initial indications, following further investigation, there is no corroborated evidence of extreme left factions being involved,” he said on Sunday. He also thanked the public for their messages of goodwill for the gardaí who policed the protest.

On Saturday evening, Mr Harris said an individual who let off the firework in the direction of gardaí would now be the subject of a criminal investigation and an investigating officer would be appointed.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin on Saturday evening condemned the demonstration “which posed an unacceptable risk to both the public and gardaí”.

Asked how it could be accommodated that many people involved in the protest had benign intentions, Mr Varadkar said he was unsure, but that “it isn’t unusual for any protest movement to have a sinister fringe which will have a different agenda which might go beyond the issue at hand and those people might turn to violence”.

He said reporting of beliefs held by some of those who attended the protest, was not far off the QAnon conspiracy theories that have become prominent in US politics in recent years.

Asked about the role of social media in spreading or hosting misinformation, Mr Varadkar said once the online safety commissioner is established – which is currently being worked on by Minister for Culture Catherine Martin – it would be possible to order companies to take down harmful content.

“I think there’s responsibility on some of the social media platforms as well to do the exact same,” he said. While many of the networks used to organise Saturday’s gathering were not regulated in Ireland, mainstream networks that allow themselves to be used as a vehicle to advertise illegal gatherings have a responsibility to prohibit such content.

“A lot of these platforms have content monitors, they have systems to take down content against their own policies or content that is harmful, and I think that anything that encourages people to engage in violence or encourages people to spread the virus, for example, that’s the kind of harmful content that they should remove.”

He said the Government would “not just leave it to them to do it”. “That’s why we’re bringing forward legislation under the leadership of Minister Catherine Martin to put in place an online safety commissioner to require platforms to take down this kind of content in certain circumstances”.

He said there was an “extreme populism” which needed to be pushed back on, which is also appearing in mainstream politics.