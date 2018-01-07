Missing woman Ciara McDermott (19) located

Gardaí have located a young woman who had been missing since Friday.

Ciara McDermott was last seen leaving her home in Artane in north Dublin at about 5.45pm on Friday.

Gardaí had issued an appeal on Saturday for information on the whereabouts of the 19-year-old.

On Sunday night, they issued a statement confirming Ciara had been located and saying no further assistance is required in the case.