Croatian truck driver remanded in custody over €2 million drugs haul in Cork

Robert Slivar (59) was brought before a special sitting of Cork District Court on Saturday

Det Garda Ryan Dillon, of the Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit, gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. Photograph: iStock
Barry Roche
Sun Aug 03 2025 - 13:14

A truck driver has been remanded in custody charged in connection with a €2 million drugs seizure from a consignment of steel at the Port of Cork.

Robert Slivar (59), of no fixed abode but from Ivanic, Croatia, was brought before a special sitting of Cork District Court on Saturday. He was charged with two offences relating to the seizure of 93 packages of cannabis grass, weighing 107kg and worth €2.1 million.

Mr Slivar, who arrived in Cork by ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium, was charged with cannabis possession and possession of cannabis for sale or supply at the Port of Cork, Ringaskiddy, on July 27th, contrary to section 3 and section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977.

The alleged discovery was made by a sniffer dog, customs officers and gardaí.

Det Garda Ryan Dillon, of the Cork city divisional drugs unit, gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution, telling the court Mr Slivar made no reply to either charge when they were put to him after caution outside Togher Garda station.

Insp Ray Dunne said gardaí sought for Mr Slivar to be remanded in custody, but defence solicitor Diarmuid Kelleher said his client, who was assisted throughout the proceedings by a Croatian interpreter, was seeking bail.

Det Garda Dillon outlined objections to bail, citing the seriousness of the charges, the alleged strength of evidence in the case and fears Mr Slivar poses a flight risk as he has no ties to Ireland.

Judge John King refused bail and remanded Mr Slivar in custody to appear again at a special sitting of Cork District Court on Wednesday. The judge also requested a statement of means from the accused before deciding whether to grant free legal aid.

Barry Roche is Southern Correspondent of The Irish Times