Crime & Law

Person killed in arson attack on car in Co Tyrone

Body was discovered after blaze was extinguished in Rylagh Road area of Omagh on Saturday

A police spokesperson said they are investigating the circumstances of the incident. Photograph: Mark Marlow/EPA
Sun Aug 03 2025 - 10:04

A person has died following an arson attack on a car in Co Tyrone.

Police said a body was discovered after the blaze was extinguished in the Rylagh Road area of Omagh on Saturday.

A police spokesperson said they are investigating the circumstances of the incident, and issued an appeal for information.

“Just before 2.05pm, we received a report from our colleagues in Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service that a vehicle – a silver Mitsubishi Lancer GS2 – was on fire in the Rylagh Road area of the town,” police said.

“As fire officers extinguished the blaze they discovered that, tragically, a person had died as a result of the fire.

“We are treating this fire as arson, and our inquiries as to how the person came to be beside the vehicle are ongoing.

“We would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area between midday and 2.15pm yesterday, who may have noticed anything suspicious, to contact us. We would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who had dashcam or other footage and would also like to hear from anyone who may have noticed this particular vehicle.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference 982 02/08/25.” – PA

