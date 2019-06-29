Man in hospital after being shot a number of times in Mulhuddart
Gardaí investigating after victim in his 40s seriously injured at about 5.30pm on Saturday
A burnt out car, thought to be a getaway vehicle, is seen at Huntstown Wood near the scene of a shooting in Castlecurragh Heath, Mulhuddart. Photograph by Crispin Rodwell/The Irish Times.
Gardaí at the scene of a shooting incident in the Castlecurragh Heath area of Mulhuddart, Dublin on Saturday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.
A man is in a serious condition in hospital after being shot a number of times in Dublin.
Gardaí said the shooting occurred in the Castlecurragh Heath area of Mulhuddart, Dublin 15, on Saturday at about 5:30pm.
A man, believed to be aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital in Blanchardstown afterwards.
A burnt out car believed to have been used as a getaway vehicle was found nearby a short time later.
Investigations are ongoing. – PA