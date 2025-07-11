Man (60) arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of Charles Dooher

Charles Dooher (26), pictured with his mother Anna Marie, was attacked at his home in Lifford, Co Donegal, on the morning of January 20th

A 60-year-old man was arrested in Co Derry on Friday afternoon on suspicion of the attempted murder of Lifford man Charles Dooher.

The man was arrested by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and remains in custody.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed: “Detectives assisting colleagues from An Garda Síochána with the investigation into the attempted murder of a man in Lifford, Co Donegal, have made an arrest.

“A 60-year-old man was arrested in the Derry/Londonderry area this afternoon, Friday 11th July, on suspicion of the attempted murder of a man aged in his 20s on Monday, 20th January.”

It follows the arrest of a woman by gardaí earlier last Sunday.

The woman in her 50s was released on Thursday after being questioned at a Garda station in west Donegal.

A file on the arrest is to be compiled and sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr Dooher (26), suffered life-changing injuries when he was set upon by five masked men at his home on the Coneyburrow Road in Lifford, Co Donegal, on the night of January 20th last.

The victim and his father, Charles snr, were repeatedly beaten. Mr Dooher snr, who is in his 60s, received treatment for less serious injuries at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Charles Dooher jnr was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast and he was treated in intensive care for several weeks. His family, as well as his girlfriend Charlotte Gallen, kept a bedside vigil.

The young farmer had a number of operations and a protective plate fitted to his head.

Now in recovery, Charles recently visited his local GAA club, Naomh Padraig Leifear, to watch his teammates play.

Gardaí continue to appeal to the public for any information or witnesses related to this incident.

Those with camera footage, including dash-cam footage, from the Coneyburrow Road in Lifford between 10am and 11am on January 20, are urged to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

They are particularly anxious to speak to anyone with footage of a silver/grey Peugeot 3008 (2009-2013 model).