Man charged with causing grievous bodily harm after one-punch attack
22-year-old man in critical condition after incident in Downpatrick on Thursday
A man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm following a one-punch attack that left another man in a critical condition.
A man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm following a one-punch attack.
The incident happened at Tyrella Beach in Downpatrick, Co Down on Thursday.
A 22-year-old man injured in the incident remains in a critical condition in hospital.
Detectives confirmed on Saturday that a 21-year-old man had been charged and is due to appear at Downpatrick Magistrates Court next month.
Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact the PSNI.