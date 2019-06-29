Girl (3) recovering in hospital after Limerick balcony fall

A three-year-old girl is recovering in hospital after falling from an apartment balcony in Limerick city.

Gardaí are investigating the incident which happened at around 6pm on Friday.

The girl fell from a first-floor balcony at Richmond Court, Mount Kennett Place.

Gardaí said the girl was taken to University Hospital Limerick where she is being treated for “minor injuries”.

An ambulance responded to the scene and transferred the girl to hospital where her condition is being monitored.

Anyone who witnessed the incident can contact investigating gardai on (061) 212400.

“Investigations are ongoing,” the garda spokeswoman said.