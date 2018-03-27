Man in his 80s attacked in Drumcondra robbery

A man in his 80s was left in shock on Friday evening after he was assaulted at his home in Drumcondra by two men.

Gardaí are investigating an aggravated burglary at Valentia Road in Drumcondra, north Dublin where two men assaulted a local resident and left the scene with a small amount of cash and other items.

The man who was attacked discovered the intruders at his home at around 7.45pm on Friday. It’s understood the young men grabbed the man around the neck and pinned him to the ground when he arrived home from the pharmacy before ordering that he hand over his wallet.

“I couldn’t stand the pain. Eventually I gave in and I had €270 or €280,” the victim told the Irish Independent. He said the attackers also took his mobile phone, a gold ring and a watch and that they ransacked the house. He did not go to hospital for treatment but says he is still feeling pain in his chest.

The man says he has struggled to sleep since last Friday’s attack at his home.

Garda investigations into the incident are ongoing.