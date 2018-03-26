Agsi warns members could strike over right to join a union

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (Agsi) has said its members would consider going on strike in order to gain the right to legally join a union.

It has demanded urgent action from the Government on the issue. The association said if that was not forthcoming it would consult with its membership, the Garda’s middle management, over what steps to take.

However, Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan said rather than pressing for trade union status, the association should accept current arrangements and work with the Government to improve them.

Speaking at the opening of Agsi’s annual conference in Tullow, Co Carlow, he declined to respond directly when asked if he would grant its demands.

“I want to work... to obviate any need at any time for the gardaí to deploy any right to take industrial action that might jeopardise the security of the State or its people,” he said.

Mr Flanagan noted that Garda representative bodies, in a new development, were now participating in public service pay talks; being facilitated by the Workplace Relations Commission and the Department of Justice.

The Government was also committed to improving access for the Garda associations to the commission and Labour Court, he said.

Enabling legislation in that regard was currently being brought forward.

However, the association’s leadership said its members were entitled to all the rights of other workers and it was determined to secure those rights.

At present, it and the Garda Representative Association (GRA), which represents rank and file gardaí, are representative bodies rather than unions.

It means they do not have a direct role in negotiating national pay agreements, for example. They also cannot go on strike, and under current legislation would be breaking the law by doing so or attempting to organise a strike.

When both organisations threatened to strike in a row over pay in 2016, it was termed a “withdrawal of service”.

That action, which was narrowly averted when increased remuneration was agreed, would have involved members of both organisations all taking an individual decision not to report for work.

By organising what was a strike in all but name, the leaderships of both organisations believed no breach of the law was involved.

At its annual conference, Agsi has put a possible Garda strike back on the agenda.

Its president Antoinette Cunningham said the European Committee of Social Rights had already ruled the ban on gardaí joining a union or striking was unjust.

She said sergeants and inspectors now across the Garda force wanted action from the Government as a matter of urgency.

Ms Cunningham said it was “discriminatory to shut the door” on Garda members striking. She said arrangements could be put in place to provide emergency cover any time industrial action was taken.

Her association, she said, had already informed Mr Flanagan of the discontent within its ranks over the issue. And it had pressed upon him the need for a discussion and progress. A response was awaited, though no firm deadline was in place, she said.

“I understand it’s not palatable to some people - the strike issue and police forces,” she said. “But we have to be true to what representative associations actually do - which is to pursue legitimate causes for our membership.

“We have to take steps to represent our members. And we’ll continue with this campaign until we get a resolution.”

When asked if her members would go on strike for the right to strike and join a union she replied: “Absolutely.”

Agsi also planned to contact the Policing Authority, Garda Inspectorate, Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland and other Garda oversight bodies so seek their assistance in progressing the matter.

Before any action was taken to force the issue, Ms Cunningham said Agsi would consult with its membership.