Charity collector’s bucket stolen by occupants of passing car

Gardaí are attempting to track down the occupants of a car who attacked and robbed a charity collector in Co Donegal.

The man was taking part in a bucket collection for a local sportsclub when he was set upon at Bridgend, close to the Border, on Saturday afternoon.

A Peugeot car passing the man slowed down but when he passed the bucket to the car, the occupants grabbed the container.

The man, who is in his 60s, tried to hold onto the bucket containing the cash and was injured in the process.

The blue Peugeot 307 car then sped off.

Garda Superintendent Eugene McGovern, of Buncrana Garda Station, said the man, collecting for Burt Camogie Club, received minor injuries but was shaken following the robbery.

“From what I understand his injuries are minor but nonetheless this was a traumatic ordeal for this person,” he said.

A short time later, a car matching the description of the one used in the robbery was found in the nearby Carrigans area.

The bucket taken in the robbery was also recovered in the car and is undergoing a forensic examination.

The car had not been reported stolen. No arrests have yet been made.

Superintendent McGovern said the area was busy at the time of the robbery and he appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

“There were a lot of cars in the area at the time and passing motorists could have witnessed what happened in this incident.

“We would appeal to them to contact us at Buncrana Garda station or any Garda station.”