Two arrested as drugs valued at €1.4m seized in west Dublin

Drugs valued at an estimated €1.4 million have been seized in west Dublin after gardaí investigating organised crime stopped two vehicles and searched a number of properties.

Part of the haul was discovered at about 7.30pm on Thursday in the Ronanstown area when the two vehicles were examined.

Two men, aged 26 and 30, were arrested and taken to Ronanstown Garda station where they were detained under drug trafficking legislation.

Gardaí said follow-up searches were carried out in the Tallaght and Clondalkin areas and that further quantities of cocaine, cannabis, ketamine and drug trafficking paraphernalia were uncovered.

The investigation is continuing.