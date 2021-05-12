Man hospitalised after suspected stabbing attack in Ballymun

A man in his 20s has been hospitalised after suffering head injuries and possible stab wounds on Tuesday evening in Ballymun.

Gardaí are investigating after a man was attacked at around 8.45pm in the Poppintree area of Ballymun on Tuesday, May 11th.

A Garda statement confirmed the man had suffered head injuries and “possible stab injuries”.

The man was taken by ambulance to the Mater Hospital where his injuries are understood to be non-life threatening.