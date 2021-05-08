Man arrested in relation to murder of 17-year-old in Co Louth

A man in his late 20s has been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the murder of a 17-year-old in Drogheda, Co Louth in January last year.

The man is currently being detained at a Dublin Garda Station under Section 42 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1999.

Three men arrested earlier this month as part of this investigation have all been released without charge and files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the Garda Press Office said on Saturday.