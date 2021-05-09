Man arrested after seizure of cocaine and cash in Dublin 5

Gardaí have seized €35,000 worth of cocaine and €140,000 in cash from a house in Kilmore, Dublin 5.

A man in his 60s was arrested after the search of a house on Kilbarron Avenue on Saturday.

He is currently being held at Ballymun Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996..

The search operation, which took place under a warrant, was part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of controlled drugs.