Man in 70s dies in single vehicle collision in Mullingar

A man in his late 70s has died following a single vehicle road collision in Co Westmeath on Tuesday evening.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene after the van he was driving crashed in the Gainstown area of Mullingar at around 7pm on Tuesday, May 11th. He was the sole occupant of the van.

His remains were removed to Mullingar Regional Hospital and a forensic examination of the scene has taken place.

Gardaí area appealing for anyone with information on the collision, particularly any road users who may have dash cam footage, to contact them at Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000 or on the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.