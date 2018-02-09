Man extradited to face charge of murdering soldier

A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection to the death of soldier Warren O’Connor eight years ago.

The 24-year-old soldier was fatally stabbed in January 2010 after he went with three friends to complain about the noise levels coming from an apartment at the Grattan Wood development, Hole In The Wall Road, Donaghmede, Dublin 13.

A 34-year-old man has been extradited from the UK to Ireland to face a murder charge following the killing of a former soldier in Dublin over eight years ago.

Gardaí said a prolonged and intense investigation was conducted by detectives from Malahide and Coolock Garda Stations over eight years, involving co-operation with police forces from other jurisdictions, which resulted in an investigation file been forwarded to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Detectives from Coolock travelled to the UK to escort the man to Dublin on Friday evening.

The suspect is due to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin on Saturday.