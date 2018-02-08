Man in his 90s in critical condition after road incident

Gardaí in Cork have appealed to the public for assistance in their investigation into a road incident that has left a man in his 90s in a critical condition in hospital.

The man suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a car while crossing the road near Ballintemple Post Office in Ballintemple village at approximately 2.30pm on Tuesday, February 6th.

Following the incident, the man, who lives in Blackrock, Cork city, was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and spoke to gardaí, but officers in Blackrock are anxious to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

They have asked anyone who witnessed the incident or can assist them in any way to contact them at Blackrock Garda station on 021-4536690 or Anglesea Street Garda station on 021-4522000.