Man due in court over seizure of loaded revolver in Dublin

A man is due before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday morning charged in relation to the seizure of a loaded revolver in Dublin.

A second man arrested in connection with the seizure was released without charge on Sunday afternoon.

The two men were detained and the gun was seized during an operation in Dublin 3 on Saturday afternoon by gardaí from the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Special Crime Task Force.

The operation was part of ongoing investigations into organised crime and threats to life in the Dublin region.