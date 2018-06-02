Man due in court over €55,000 drugs seizure in Co Kildare

A man was due to appear in court on Saturday in connection with the seizure of drugs worth more than €50,000 in Co Kildare.

The seizure was made shortly after 11pm on Friday night after a man in his 30s was stopped by gardaí in St Mary’s Park, Leixlip.

The man was searched and gardaí discovered a quantity of illegal drugs including MDMA with a street value of €35,000 and cannabis valued at €20,000.

The man was arrested and detained at Leixlip Garda Station and has been charged to appear in court on Saturday.