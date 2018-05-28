Car driving against traffic before fatal Co Westmeath crash

Gardaí are seeking to speak to witnesses to a fatal collision in Co Westmeath, before which the deceased was driving on the wrong side of a dual carriageway.

The man, who was in his 30s, was fatally injured at about 2.15pm on Sunday when his Honda car collided with another vehicle on the N4 near Mullingar.

The two people travelling in the Hyundai Tucson sustained non-life threatening injuries. The driver of a third vehicle, who crashed while attempting to take evasive action, suffered minor injuries.

According to gardaí the deceased was travelling westbound in his car on the incorrect side of the carriageway prior to the collision. However, the spokesman would not confirm reports that the man had been driving along the incorrect carriageway for up to 30km.

The dead man’s remains were taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore where a postmortem was carried out on Monday. An inquest will be held at a later date.

A Garda source said the deceased, who was not from the local area, had been identified but his name was not being released as all his relatives had not yet been informed.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or who may have seen the vehicle prior to it is asked to contact Mullingar Garda station at (044) 93 84000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.