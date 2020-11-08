Man due in court over death of another man in Phibsborough

A man in his 40s has been charged in connection with death of a man in north Dublin.

The body of a man, also in his 40s, was found at a house on Auburn Street, Phibsborough, on Friday.

A man was arrested over the death on Friday and he is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday morning.

The Garda Technical Bureau was continuing to examine the scene on Satruday which remained sealed off.