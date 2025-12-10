Farmer appears in court accused over cattle rustling in west Cork

A farmer has been remanded in custody after being charged with the thefts of more than 40 cattle worth more than €50,000 from four different farms over an eight-year period.

Colm Dineen (31), of Cappaghmore, Ballydehob, Co Cork, appeared before Macroom District Court on Wednesday following an investigation by gardaí assisted by the Department of Agriculture into alleged cattle rustling in west Cork.

He was charged with five offences by Det Garda Hugh Byrne of Bandon Garda station and Det Garda Martin Bohane of Bantry Garda station following a search under warrant of lands at Cappaghmore, Ballydehob, on Monday.

Mr Dineen faced a charge that on April 5th last year he entered the Bungalow, Rowry, Rosscarbery, Co Cork, as a trespasser and committed an arrestable offence, namely theft.

He was also accused of stealing 13 Friesian bullocks worth about €9,750, the property of Martin Harte, at Lyre, Aughadown, Skibbereen, Co Cork, between December 6th and 7th, 2017.

He faced a charge that last November 11th at Lakelands, Skibbereen, Co Cork, he stole four Limousin cows, two Aberdeen Angus and 12 Friesians valued at about €30,000, being the property of Brian Lawlor.

Mr Dineen was also accused of stealing five in-calf Friesian heifers and three Aberdeen Angus, valued at €12,000 and the property of Pat O’Donovan, at Lissaclarig East, Aughadown, Ballydehob, between November 11th and 15th, 2022.

And he was charged that on March 4th, 2023, at Corrovolley, Aughadown, Skibbereen, Co Cork, he stole three Friesian heifer calves with a value of about €1,500, the property of John Sweetnam.

Det Garda Byrne and Det Garda Bohane gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and said Mr Dineen made no reply to any of the five charges when they were put to him after caution.

Flor Murphy, defending, said Mr Dineen was not seeking bail at this point as he was not in a position to do so, but he hoped to be able to apply for bail on the next occasion if remanded in custody to appear at Clonakilty District Court on Tuesday.

Mr Murphy said that while his client, who was accompanied in court by his mother, was not on any medication, he believed he would benefit from being medically and psychiatrically assessed while on remand at Cork Prison.

Judge Joanne Carroll directed Mr Dineen be medically and psychologically assessed while on remand and be afforded any necessary treatment.

She remanded him to appear in Clonakilty District Court on Tuesday.