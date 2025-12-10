Dublin

Luas Green line will not resume by evening peak commuter period

Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus during the service disruption

Luas staff said the service disruption has been caused by a power fault. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos
Luas staff said the service disruption has been caused by a power fault. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos
Tim O'Brien
Wed Dec 10 2025 - 16:451 MIN READ

The Luas Green line in Dublin, which has been affected by a power fault, is not expected to resume full operations by the peak commuter period this evening.

Luas operator Transdev apologised for any inconvenience caused, confirming in an update at 4.30pm that the Green Line is still entirely down.

“Luas advises customers and the travelling public that a full Green Line service is not expected to be in operation this afternoon or during the evening peak commuter period,” it said.

Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus during the service disruption. The Green line runs from Boombridge in northeast Dublin through the city centre to Brides Glen, near Cherrywood, in southeast.

READ MORE

Hamnet review: Five stars for Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal’s devastating film

Mass eviction on Mountjoy Square: ‘I don’t know where to go with the babies’

Sophie Kinsella, author of the Shopaholic book series, dies aged 55

Pearse Doherty is more right about Revolut and crypto than he realises

Services on the Luas Red line have resumed after earlier being suspended between Smithfield and Connolly stops.

On its website, the Luas operator said the service disruption has been caused by a power fault, the cause of which it cannot yet confirm.

“Multiple Luas technicians are on site and are working systematically along the Green Line to identify the source of the fault,” it said.

Customers will be kept informed in real time via the Luas website, social media channels, and media traffic and travel updates," it said.

“Luas commits to providing the public and the media with an explanation of the cause of the current power outage. This information will be shared once the power has been fully restored and maintenance teams have completed their analysis.”

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien

Tim O'Brien is an Irish Times journalist