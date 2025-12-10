Luas Green line will not resume by evening peak commuter period

Luas staff said the service disruption has been caused by a power fault. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

The Luas Green line in Dublin, which has been affected by a power fault, is not expected to resume full operations by the peak commuter period this evening.

Luas operator Transdev apologised for any inconvenience caused, confirming in an update at 4.30pm that the Green Line is still entirely down.

“Luas advises customers and the travelling public that a full Green Line service is not expected to be in operation this afternoon or during the evening peak commuter period,” it said.

Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus during the service disruption. The Green line runs from Boombridge in northeast Dublin through the city centre to Brides Glen, near Cherrywood, in southeast.

Services on the Luas Red line have resumed after earlier being suspended between Smithfield and Connolly stops.

On its website, the Luas operator said the service disruption has been caused by a power fault, the cause of which it cannot yet confirm.

“Multiple Luas technicians are on site and are working systematically along the Green Line to identify the source of the fault,” it said.

Customers will be kept informed in real time via the Luas website, social media channels, and media traffic and travel updates," it said.

“Luas commits to providing the public and the media with an explanation of the cause of the current power outage. This information will be shared once the power has been fully restored and maintenance teams have completed their analysis.”