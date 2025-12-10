Crime & Law

Man (20s) arrested over fatal crash in Drogheda in August

A motorcyclist in his 40s sustained critical injuries in the crash and later died in hospital

The arrested man is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a station in the Garda North Western Region. Photograph: Alan Betson
A man (20s) has been arrested in connection to a fatal road crash in Drogheda, Co Louth, in August.

The crash involved a van and a motorcycle at James Street, Drogheda, shortly before 7.10am on August 29th.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, sustained critical injuries and was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, where he was pronounced dead two days later.

The arrested man is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a station in the Garda North Western Region.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

