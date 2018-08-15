Man charged after woman (18) is slashed in the face in Dublin

A man has been charged after an 18-year-old woman was slashed in the face in an alleged attack in Dublin on Tuesday night.

A 17-year-old girl and the 20-year-old man were arrested by gardaí after the incident on Golden Lane, Dublin 8, at about 7.20pm.

“An 18-year-old female was attacked and received serious stab wounds to her face,” a Garda statement said. “Property was also stolen from the victim during the incident.”

The statement added that a number of Garda units responded to the incident and following a search of the area the two people were detained.

The man appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Wednesday morning charged in connection with the incident. The girl has been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The injured woman is receiving treatment at St James’s Hospital in the city.

Gardaí have asked people with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Pearse Street Garda station on (01)666-9000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666111 or any Garda station.