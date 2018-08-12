Four arrested, gun seized as organised crime targeted in Drogheda

Three men and a woman were arrested and a gun seized in an operation targeting organised crime early this morning.

A Garda statement said a house on Oulster Lane in Drogheda, was searched shortly after midnight by gardaí from Drogheda assisted by members of the Armed Support Unit.

During the search a handgun was recovered. Three men all aged in their 20s and a woman in her 40s were arrested at the scene and are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 in Drogheda and Dundalk Garda Stations.