Remains of man in his 20s found in west Dublin
Gardaí investigate following discovery in Greenridge Court area of Blanchardstown
An investigation is under way following the discovery of a body in west Dublin. File photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times
An investigation is under way following the discovery of a body in west Dublin on Tuesday.
The remains of a man aged in his late 20s were found in the Greenridge Court area of Blanchardstown at approximately 7.30am.
Gardaí in Blanchardstown are investigating and a property has been cordoned off.
The body has been removed to the city morgue at Whitehall for a full postmortem examination.