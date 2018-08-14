Remains of man in his 20s found in west Dublin

Gardaí investigate following discovery in Greenridge Court area of Blanchardstown

An investigation is under way following the discovery of a body in west Dublin. File photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times

An investigation is under way following the discovery of a body in west Dublin on Tuesday.

The remains of a man aged in his late 20s were found in the Greenridge Court area of Blanchardstown at approximately 7.30am.

Gardaí in Blanchardstown are investigating and a property has been cordoned off.

The body has been removed to the city morgue at Whitehall for a full postmortem examination.