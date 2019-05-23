Man arrested in Dublin over alleged staged car crashes

Solicitor’s office in Dublin area searched as part of overall Garda investigation

Shards of car glass on the street

Shards of car glass on the street

 

A 43-year-old man has been arrested in Dublin in connection with alleged staged crashes.

Gardaí said in a statement the man was held after a search in north Co Dublin conducted by officers attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.

The man has been detained under the provisions of Section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Dublin Garda station and can be held for up to 24 hours.

“In addition and as part of the overall investigation, a search warrant was executed at a solicitor’s office in the Dublin area,” the Garda statement said.

“The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow.”