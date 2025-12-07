Irish resident suspected of killing two in Iceland is banned from travel until February

The Edition Hotel in central Reykjavik, where a man and woman were found dead last June

Police in Iceland have confirmed a travel ban on the suspect at the centre of the Reykjavik Edition Hotel killings has been extended.

The French woman aged in her 60s was resident in Ireland before travelling to Iceland last June, where the alleged murders were committed. She was released from custody in September but was served with a travel ban meaning she cannot leave the country.

The new time limit for preventing the woman leaving Iceland has been set for January 30th, 2026.

The travel ban was initially extended by a further three months, until the end of February, but this ruling was reduced by the national court this week.

On June 14th the woman’s husband (58) and daughter (30) were both found dead at the city-centre hotel by a member of staff. The woman was discovered wounded in the hotel room. She was later arrested. The family had been living in Ireland for about 10 years. They had travelled to Iceland together for a week in early June.

Following a request that was initially denied by Icelandic police, the suspect attended the funerals of the victims held in the Reykjavik capital region.

The French woman remained in police custody until early September while Icelandic police investigated. As suspects cannot be held in custody for longer than 12 weeks in Iceland, the woman was then served with a travel ban and must report to a police station several times a week. Her passport was also confiscated.

Icelandic police now have a further eight weeks to complete their investigation and are liaising with police abroad to help with their inquiries. The family has not been named.