Emergency works sought to Moore Street buildings due to judicial review ‘impasse’

A computer-generated image of the planned new development at Dublin’s O’Connell Street, looking west towards Moore Street. Illustration: Hammerson

The company behind the contentious redevelopment of 5.5 acres between Dublin’s O’Connell Street and Moore Street has submitted new plans in relation to a number of historic and protected buildings on the site, pending the outcome of judicial review proceedings against the scheme.

The applications are aimed at halting the deterioration of the buildings whose redevelopment has been stalled since a High Court challenge was last year taken by the Moore Street Preservation Trust, which is seeking the buildings’ protection.

UK property group Hammerson in June 2021 lodged three applications for a mixed retail, office and residential scheme on the vast city block formerly known as the Carlton site, which runs west from O’Connell Street to Moore Street, and north from Henry Street to Parnell Street.

An Bord Pleanála approved the plans in September 2024. However judicial proceedings were initiated against the decision by the Moore Street Preservation Trust, a group involving a number relatives of those involved in the 1916 Rising, and Sinn Féin.

The grounds for the High Court challenge include interference with and demolition of protected structures in the area.

The company said it has been unable to start work on the site pending the outcome of the legal challenge, but with a hearing date yet to be set, several historic buildings are now at significant risk.

Applications have been made by Dublin Central GP Ltd, part of the Hammerson Group, for conservation and repair work to halt the decline of 10 Moore Street, 20-21 Moore Street, 6-7 Moore Lane and Conway’s pub at 70 Parnell Street.

In relation to the Moore Street and Moore Lane buildings, Molloy and Associates, conservation architects for the developers, said it was hoped the work could have been done in accordance with the existing planning permissions “but given delays to that decision owing to the current judicial process”, the company was seeking to address a “number of building fabric vulnerabilities to mitigate risk of worsening condition on account of the impasse”.

The works largely relate to roof and facade repairs and measures to stop water damage to the buildings.

The derelict Conway’s pub, designated “endangered” by Dublin City Council earlier this year, was not included in the 2021 applications, but is part of Hammerson’s overall master plan for the site. It is also in need of roof and facade works, and the installation of new security measures, the conservation architects said.

Sinn Féin city councillor Mícheál Mac Donncha, secretary of the preservation trust, said it was “nonsense to blame the judicial review process” for the worsening condition of the buildings, “that is fully their [Hammerson’s] responsibility” he said.

Conway’s pub had “been left vacant and rotting by Hammerson for years when it could and should be a thriving business”.

A spokesman for Hammerson said the “conservation-led repairs” detailed in the applications would be “carried out by a registered heritage contractor and overseen by an RIAI grade-one conservation architect”. The cost of the work is not yet known.

Dublin Central GP has also sought planning exemptions for more minor repairs to 57-58 O’Connell Street Upper, 18 Moore Street and 11 Moore Street. This work is largely to stop leaks and protect against water damage to neighbouring 1916 national monument buildings at 14-17 Moore Street.

These State-owned buildings are to be developed separately as a Rising commemorative centre, a project expected to cost at least €16.25 million. Work on the centre is due to begin next year.