Gardaí appeal for information on 25th anniversary of disappearance of Trevor Deely

Michael Deely, the father of Trevor Deely, who has been missing for 25 years. File photograph: Eric Luke

Gardaí are appealing for information on the 25th anniversary of the disappearance of Trevor Deely.

Deely was aged 22 when he was last seen on December 8th, 2000. Originally from Naas, Co Kildare, and living in Ballsbridge, Dublin, he attended his work Christmas party at the Hilton Hotel in Dublin on December 7th. Afterwards he went to Buck Whaley’s nightclub on Leeson Street, leaving there between 2.30am and 3.25am on December 8th.

On the night, it was raining heavily and there was a taxi strike in progress.

At 3.35am, he called to his place of work at Bank of Ireland, Asset Management Offices, Fitzwilliam Place, gardaí say. CCTV footage at the rear of the bank shows an unknown male conversing with Deely.

Gardaí are looking to identify this male, who may have information that could assist their investigation.

Deely was last sighted on CCTV passing the Bank of Ireland ATM on Haddington Road in Dublin at 4.14am on December 8th, gardaí say.

He is described as being 6ft 1in with a slim build, short red/brown hair and fair complexion.

He was last sighted wearing a mustard and brown checked shirt, beige/grey corduroy flared trousers, dark deck shoes with white stripes, and a green padded jacket. He was carrying a large dark blue umbrella with white ACC Bank lettering.

“Even the smallest piece of information, which may seem insignificant, may assist the investigation,” Garda headquarters said in a statement.