Man arrested in connection with 2011 Co Leitrim murder

A man has been arrested in connection with a murder in Co Leitrim in 2011, gardaí said.

The suspect, aged in his late 30s, is being questioned about the killing of Patrick Heeran, who was last seen in Mohill, Co Leitrim on October 3rd, 2011. He was 48-years-old at the time.

The man arrested by gardaí in Leitrim is being held at Thurles Garda station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

He is the fourth person to be arrested in connection with the inquiry.

“Investigations are ongoing,” a Garda spokesman said.

“No further information is available at this time.”

The disappearance was originally treated as a missing persons case but gardaí launched a murder inquiry in 2016.

A man and a woman, both in their mid-20s, arrested last month were later released without charge. A file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.