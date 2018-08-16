Crack cocaine and firearms seized during Dublin searches

Gardaí seized two firearms and crack cocaine during a raid in Dublin on Thursday morning.

The drugs, worth €35,000, were found during two searches in Ballyfermot, Dublin 10 by gardaí from the Ballyfermot Detective Unit assisted by the Armed Support Unit.

Some of the drugs seized by detectives

One of the guns seized by detectives

A 22-year-old man has been arrested and is is being held at Clondalkin Garda Station under Section 30 Offences Against The State Act.