Pensioner accused of harassing businessman told to remove van with ‘derogatory comments’

Desmond Perry (72) of The Hill, Rathcoole, Dublin, leaving court after being charged with harassment. Photograph: Tom Tuite

A pensioner accused of harassing a financial adviser in Dublin for two years was on Friday ordered to remove a van with “derogatory comments” parked near the businessman’s workplace.

Desmond Perry (72) of Coolronan, The Hill, Rathcoole, Co Dublin, was charged with the harassment of the complainant at a business premises in Dublin from May 17th, 2023, until August 8th, 2025.

He appeared before Judge Peter White at Dublin District Court, where Garda Thomas Flaherty said Mr Perry made no reply when charged with section 10 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act offence.

While Garda Flaherty did not object to bail, he did request specific conditions which Judge White agreed to impose. They prohibit the accused from any form of contact with the alleged injured party.

Furthermore, he was given 24 hours to remove a van bearing derogatory comments or slogans about the injured party from a specific location.

The court heard the Director of Public Prosecutions authorised the case to be dealt with at the District Court level, provided Mr Perry pleads guilty. Otherwise, he will face trial in the Circuit Court, which has wider sentencing powers.

The accused, who has not yet made a decision on how he will proceed, did not address the court, but nodded when warned by the judge that breaking the terms would see the bail revoked.

His solicitor, Danica Kinane, was granted an order for disclosure of prosecution evidence ahead of her client’s next court hearing.

Details of the alleged harassment have not yet been outlined; the accused was granted bail with a €200 bond to appear again on September 19th to enter a plea.

There was no objection to legal aid being granted, with Garda Flaherty telling the court he was aware of Mr Perry’s circumstances.