Man released without charge after guns seized in west Dublin

A 22-year-old man who was arrested following a Garda firearms and drugs seizure in Ballyfermot on Thursday has been released without charge.

The man was detained at Clondalkin Garda station under section 30 Offences Against the State Act after two firearms and crack cocaine were seized during a raid in Dublin on Thursday morning.

The drugs, worth €35,000, were found during two searches in Ballyfermot, Dublin 10 by gardaí from the Ballyfermot Detective Unit assisted by the Armed Support Unit.

The man was released without charge from Clondalkin Garda station shortly before 9pm on Thursday pending a file to the director of public prosecutions.